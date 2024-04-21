ocfightfan
Sic semper tyrannus
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2006
- Messages
- 29,378
- Reaction score
- 7,053
RIP Bill Henderson. Thoughts, prayers, and condolences to Dan and his family.
Henderfather...nice!Oh my god, I was just talking about him to this PE teacher guy that came into my work, they knew each other.
Rest in Peace Henderfather
I know, look at the size of those quads.Looks like he was an absolute unit. Rip Mr. Henderson
