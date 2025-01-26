Dan Hardy's commentary tonight during Usman/Hughes was among the most terrible and biased I've ever heard

MarioLemieux
This guy belongs nowhere near a commentator booth he was letting it all hang out with his bias.
I mean it was a close fight but you would think Hughes dominated Usman listening to him. It was so bad I had to shut it off just to get an accurate feel for the fight.
*Usman lands 12 kicks in a row* crickets Hughes lands a body shot to a crazy over-reaction.
