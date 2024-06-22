  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Dan Hardy interviews Conor McGregor at Bellator Dublin - "I had a little lapse of concentration"

Conor is done just go home and call it a day. Please retire already
 
Jackonfire said:
Well thats a little better than the last time he was at Bellator

I know it is a joke but worth pointing out that even this gif (accidentally) serves the narrative that he just pushed a ref.

Guy literally punched an official.

Entire MMA community then, unwittingly or otherwise, focused on this ref pushing part/lied that he only 'slapped' the official and the whole thing has been downplayed ever since.
 
Biggest attention seeker on the planet like he just cant stand being out of any limelight.
 
