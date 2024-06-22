Ares Black
Yeah I don't buy it. I think it's more likely he realized how far away he is from elite condition.A sore pinky toe will heal in a few days.
One of my family member's pinky toe was surgically amputated, and it healed with no complications in a matter of days.
Looks ready for another trip to the bar.Legend
Conor looks ready for another run at the title
hey hes supposed to be in rehab
Well thats a little better than the last time he was at Bellator