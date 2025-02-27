PEB
Sunflower in support of Ukraine
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 33,101
- Reaction score
- 24,458
Dan Crenshaw is a decorated special forces military vet who lost an eye in combat. He does try to work across the aisle to get things done. He sees Tucker as a danger to democracy and Constitution he as sworn to protect. He likely seen the video of Elon and Tucker dancing around with giant red hats and thought what the F? Not an fan of Dan but he has worked with AOC and Democrats on border bills and veteran benefits. He puts his Country before party in many cases. He respects people who actually have a backbone obviously he cannot stand spinless trolls like Tucker and he misspoke.