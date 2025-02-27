  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion Dan Crenshaw threatened to kill Tucker Carlson but Dan was sworn to protect the Constitution.

Dan Crenshaw is a decorated special forces military vet who lost an eye in combat. He does try to work across the aisle to get things done. He sees Tucker as a danger to democracy and Constitution he as sworn to protect. He likely seen the video of Elon and Tucker dancing around with giant red hats and thought what the F? Not an fan of Dan but he has worked with AOC and Democrats on border bills and veteran benefits. He puts his Country before party in many cases. He respects people who actually have a backbone obviously he cannot stand spinless trolls like Tucker and he misspoke.


 
