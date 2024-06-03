PBAC
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 4,359
- Reaction score
- 3,395
I know next to nothing about this guy except the obvious. I've seen interviews of him and he often comes across as competent with a healthy form of charisma. Is there any reason he is not being put forward and the focus remains on ... those two? It's not like experience is needed to be president or anything. He does have some nice experience for his age.
[1] (born March 14, 1984)[2] is an American politician and former United States Navy SEAL officer serving as the United States representative for Texas's 2nd congressional district since 2019. He is a member of the Republican Party.
Crenshaw was commissioned in the United States Navy, and served on SEAL Team 3 in the War in Afghanistan, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander. He was wounded in action during his third deployment, losing his right eye to an improvised explosive device. He served as a legislative assistant to Representative Pete Sessions, and was elected to Congress in the 2018 midterm election to succeed the retiring Ted Poe.
