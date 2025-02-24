Streeter
The real head of the FBI at least in terms of hands on application . Dan Bongino is as hardcore Trumper as it gets even more than Patel. If there was any doubts Trumps FBI would do what he said they are to rest now.
Ex-Secret Service agent and conservative media personality Dan Bongino picked as FBI deputy director
Dan Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent who has penned best-selling books, ran unsuccessfully for office and gained fame as a conservative pundit with TV shows and a popular podcast.
