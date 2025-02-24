  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law Dan Bongino new FBI deputy Director

The real head of the FBI at least in terms of hands on application . Dan Bongino is as hardcore Trumper as it gets even more than Patel. If there was any doubts Trumps FBI would do what he said they are to rest now.

Ex-Secret Service agent and conservative media personality Dan Bongino picked as FBI deputy director

Dan Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent who has penned best-selling books, ran unsuccessfully for office and gained fame as a conservative pundit with TV shows and a popular podcast.
Just responded in the other thread, but Kash is way more of a trumper than Bongino. He is a creation of Bannon lol
 
At this point, I say put Riki Rachtman in charge of..something.
 
