Damon Jackson retires?

Vampire life
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2020
- Messages
- 5,349
- Reaction score
- 4,729
Or did he?
He left his gloves theee but didn’t get on the mic, maybe not to steal Millers thunder
23-8-1 a couple good long winning streaks included- he looks like he still has it . Getting caught ina guillotine by miller while you’re dry isn’t the end of the world
Well, his hair looks good , record pretty thick and tight and it was NYC after all - if so, stay golden Jackson,’f not, see you in the octagon (Goldberg voice)
