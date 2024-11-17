  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Damon Jackson retires?

Or did he?
He left his gloves theee but didn’t get on the mic, maybe not to steal Millers thunder
23-8-1 a couple good long winning streaks included- he looks like he still has it . Getting caught ina guillotine by miller while you’re dry isn’t the end of the world
Well, his hair looks good , record pretty thick and tight and it was NYC after all - if so, stay golden Jackson,’f not, see you in the octagon (Goldberg voice)
 
