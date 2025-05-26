Damn this whole time I forgot the golden rule of dating -- Walk before you can run

I figured I would just start going out to bars by myself and absolutely crush itAfter a year of inactivity. It's not working.. Im doing stand up comedy.. And I'm getting pretty good. But I bail after the shows like a bitch. And I only do one a week. Gotta call a spade a spade -- Ive got negative charisma. Ive got like the energy of a nerd with a backpack who's late for class.Now I'm also on a crazy diet, and feel pretty miserable all the time.. But I don't like that excuse and it also implies that I should wrap up my cut. Nah fuck that, Nik. You got 4 weeks. Don't short change me now .I just don't think you can jump right into "cold approach" after an 8 month dry spell. Unless you have a Ryan Reynolds, golden retriever type of energy. Where you genuinely love everyone and project confidence and positivity everywhere.So Ill wrap this post up by stating the obvious --- I'm talking about knocking down some fat bitches on Tinder.