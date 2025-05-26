Damn this whole time I forgot the golden rule of dating -- Walk before you can run

You can't really just jump into cold approach.. Bars/clubs or whatever after a long dry spell. The aura isn't there.. But you knock down a couple fat bitches on Tinder.. get your game back.. That's the right strategy
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I figured I would just start going out to bars by myself and absolutely crush it <lol>

After a year of inactivity. It's not working.. Im doing stand up comedy.. And I'm getting pretty good. But I bail after the shows like a bitch. And I only do one a week. Gotta call a spade a spade -- Ive got negative charisma. Ive got like the energy of a nerd with a backpack who's late for class.

Now I'm also on a crazy diet, and feel pretty miserable all the time.. But I don't like that excuse and it also implies that I should wrap up my cut. Nah fuck that, Nik. You got 4 weeks. Don't short change me now .

I just don't think you can jump right into "cold approach" after an 8 month dry spell. Unless you have a Ryan Reynolds, golden retriever type of energy. Where you genuinely love everyone and project confidence and positivity everywhere.

So Ill wrap this post up by stating the obvious --- I'm talking about knocking down some fat bitches on Tinder.
You sound like you should try that grinder app.
 
You've stated you have a weight problem but you're slating "fat bitches" on Tinder? That's the spirit.
 
Also, you're clearly barking up the wrong tree if you're doing stand up comedy once a week and not drowning in women.
 
The rewrite is more pitiful than the original.
Pitiful or not its the truth...

If you don't have many friends... You're coming off a dry spell.. Youre going to start with Tinder. The free version.. Whether or not your looking for a relationship or sex.. You aren't going to meet "the one" right away.
 
Your use of "fat bitches" is going to get you nowhere fast when you have a weight problem yourself. Is this your stand up weekly routine? Slagging fat women off? How are you not having multiple women trying to get into your pants if you're a comedian?
 
Fake It til you Make It.

Biggest weapon is HUMOR.
Make a girl laugh.....then you're halfway there already.
 
Your use of "fat bitches" is going to get you nowhere fast when you have a weight problem yourself. Is this your stand up weekly routine? Slagging fat women off? How are you not having multiple women trying to get into your pants if you're a comedian?
No dude.. its just "Knock down a couple fat bitches" is the raw, unfiltered thought. And I'm not going to sanitize it. What would be the point?

You can act like you don't have lizard brain thoughts though
 
The Golden Rule for dating and casual hook ups is "Don't be a fool, wrap your tool". Luckily, it does not seem to apply to you.
 
just go to a massage parlor,
cheaper than a date and you get the result you want 100% of the time.
Exactly broski yuh get exactly di compliments yuh need fi mek it tru di week 🗣️🫂 Oh big muscle so handsome you work a so hard look like the Rock #feelsgoodman 🔥
 
No dude.. its just "Knock down a couple fat bitches" is the raw, unfiltered thought. And I'm not going to sanitize it. What would be the point?

You can act like you don't have lizard brain thoughts though
I don't understand the last sentence. You're clearly unfunny so a change of what you do with your once a week escapades is a good start. Women don't like men who think they're funny when they're not, and in your case it isn't something you can learn off the cuff stand up wise.
 
I don't understand the last sentence. You're clearly unfunny so a change of what you do with your once a week escapades is a good start. Women don't like men who think they're funny when they're not, and in your case it isn't something you can learn off the cuff stand up wise.
What a shit diagnosis of the situation. I haven't tried to tell a single joke
 
The months of scraping around online and playing tinder roulette certainly does spur you on to sort yourself out and actually hit on women in person.

Money also helps. Landing big cash makes you feel 12 inches taller.
 
