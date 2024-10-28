DAMN, Khamzat squeezed Holland into oblivion too

Those genetics are insane, dude looks skinny but is as strong as a gorilla
 
I was just reading that Rob doesn’t even mention the elbow strike, but the squeeze alone folding his teeth in

The moment the forearm touched Robs teeth he was already tapping and it was too late before the clamp-down

Robert Whittaker Details Injury Suffered Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308

Robert Whittaker isn’t seriously injured following his submission loss against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308.
Brutal

Dude was trying to make his head explode mortal kombat style.

War Khamzat
Are you guys serious? that's not a black man's face. That's like some Latino dude. With blood shot eyes it's literally the first pic typing in "Latino with bloodshot eyes" on Google. Christ you guys with 80k post believe that a man came back as a zombie in cave more than likely as well
 
I don't believe it, the experts here said Robert just quit, tapped way too early... "that choke wasn't even in, bro."
 
Are you guys serious? that's not a black man's face. That's like some Latino dude. With blood shot eyes it's literally the first pic typing in "Latino with bloodshot eyes" on Google. Christ you guys with 80k post believe that a man came back as a zombie in cave more than likely as well
Dude, what are you on about? It's 100% Kevin Holland bro.
Look at the identical eyebrow slits and shape.
You just don't understand how lighting works.

Not everything is a conspiracy lol
 
Are you guys serious? that's not a black man's face. That's like some Latino dude. With blood shot eyes it's literally the first pic typing in "Latino with bloodshot eyes" on Google. Christ you guys with 80k post believe that a man came back as a zombie in cave more than likely as well
That may not be him but Kevin Holland is literally on video talking about this with his bloodshot eyes....

