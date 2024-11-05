Romulas
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2004
- Messages
- 1,507
- Reaction score
- 1,507
He seems like a nice guy that is nowhere near intelligent. Joe Rogan was very nice to him.
How on earth did this guy go to Harvard. That stroke and whatever depression he had did a severe number on him.
Listening to him speak is more painful then RFK.
How on earth did this guy go to Harvard. That stroke and whatever depression he had did a severe number on him.
Listening to him speak is more painful then RFK.
Last edited: