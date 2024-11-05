Social Damn...John Fetterman on JRE... I didn't realize he's that bad...

He seems like a nice guy that is nowhere near intelligent. Joe Rogan was very nice to him.

How on earth did this guy go to Harvard. That stroke and whatever depression he had did a severe number on him.

Listening to him speak is more painful then RFK.



 
He was better when he took his headset off and they fixed his gadget or whatever

But yeah the early part of the podcast was pretty hard to listen to

I don't think its an intelligence thing.. I think he has had a lot of medical problems and he's just doing the best he can at this point.
 
Stroke no doubt fucked him up and he was already kind of a meathead to begin with.

Republicans would have easily won that race had they not ran Dr. Oz lol
 
Shit. I’ll have to watch this. I’m a former PA resident and I kinda like Fetterman.

Rogan is hot shit now.
 
