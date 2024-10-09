Damn Artem Vakhitov is for REAL!!!

AldoStillGoat
Pereira better watch out!
First half of the fight, got room for improvement. If they fast track him, don't think that would be best. That knock out power serious though.
They gotta let him develop but he's a blue chip prospect.
Alex got a title shot after 3 UFC fights....Bro fought a French can with less than a year MMA experience, this was obviously a layup fight to sign him lol.
Alex got a title shot after 3 UFC fights....
2 more fights and let's see if Alex is willing to give him the shot like Izzy did for him
Also, Artem Vakhitov said he's ready for Alex now.
I hope he fights Johnny Walker next
He is not that active as a kickboxer.Presuming that guy will fight all the time like kickboxers do:
1. Jacoby
2. Dominick Reyes
3. Khalil
4. Alex about this time next year