Damn Artem Vakhitov is for REAL!!!

tritestill said:
First half of the fight, got room for improvement. If they fast track him, don't think that would be best. That knock out power serious though.
joey gerbils said:
They gotta let him develop but he's a blue chip prospect.
Fact Checker said:
Bro fought a French can with less than a year MMA experience, this was obviously a layup fight to sign him lol.
Alex got a title shot after 3 UFC fights....

2 more fights and let's see if Alex is willing to give him the shot like Izzy did for him

Also, Artem Vakhitov said he's ready for Alex now.
 
He's gonna get wrestle fucked eventually. Any good MMA fighter is gonna make him default back to his high guard and then his hips are there to be grabbed.

Sucks cause I always liked him in Glory. Very defensively fun fighter to watch. Coming in with his hands at his waist just makes me think he needs them to defend takedowns.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Michaelidis, Bruno Silva, and Sean Strickland are quite a few levels above Masraf.
 
Presuming that guy will fight all the time like kickboxers do:

1. Jacoby
2. Dominick Reyes
3. Khalil
4. Alex about this time next year
 
Doubt this guy can make the top 10 let alone #1 contender. If Uncle lie if wins his upcoming fight, have him fight this guy for a title shot. Seems fair, although i think Uncle lie if should win a few more fights before he gets a shot at the title.
 
i propose a 16 man tourney that fight 3 times per year to crown the next title contender.

Ankalaev vs Artem in round 1.
 
Out clinched a guy with a judo background enough to wear him out and then leave him a sitting fuck for the KO, and all within 1 round.

I'm surprised Alex didn't run from the building.

Give Vak his belt now and be done with it.
 
