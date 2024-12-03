Rumored Damian Maia vs Jake Paul in UFC in MMA

Old man Maia in boxing gloves so he can't grab or utilize any grappling besides some lay and pray lol, this is karma for Dana screwing over all these fighters.

No matter how decorated, they will all come back for a payday because they got robbed for decades.
 
Gamer007 said:
It’s not karma. DAna don’t care about this stupid shit
 
Its BS but thats the kind of opponent Jake is gonna target when he goes to MMA. Old slow pillowfisted dudes who he can catch quickly with his right hand.
 
