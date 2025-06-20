Shaolin Alan
DC been ducking me since 2012
So, Dakota Ditcheva finally has an opponent and I am not impressed. Sumiko Inaba has shown some grit and a willingness to come forward; but that will not help her in a fight with a far more proficient, aggressive & powerfully accurate striker in the Bulgarian Bombshell.
How much longer must she dwell in relative obscurity, before coming over to the Dark Side (UFC)?? There's really nothing left for her to prove at the PFL level. Release her so she can soar to newer heights!!
*Event takes place July 19 in South Africa
Annoying highlight commentary, I know
