So, Dakota Ditcheva finally has an opponent and I am not impressed. Sumiko Inaba has shown some grit and a willingness to come forward; but that will not help her in a fight with a far more proficient, aggressive & powerfully accurate striker in the Bulgarian Bombshell.
How much longer must she dwell in relative obscurity, before coming over to the Dark Side (UFC)?? There's really nothing left for her to prove at the PFL level. Release her so she can soar to newer heights!!📈🐦🔥🏆
*Event takes place July 19 in South Africa


Welcome to last months's news TS

I wish Dana would bring her over to fight Val, but their careers are gonna pass each other like ships in the night.
There are these things called contracts. Look up how they work
 
Inaba is okay, she's being sacrificed here though.

There's just not many options and the only girls I'm really interested in seeing her fight are all on the UFC.
 
Perfect enhancement talent for Ditcheva.

Marketable looks, solid looking record from the outside, going to to get destroyed
 
