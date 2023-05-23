Daisy Jones and the Six

TeTe
Any of you guys watching this on Prime TV?
I'm three episodes in and I really like the show. Maybe this was implied, but it seems almost like the band that's being portrayed is loosely based on Fleetwood Mac.
Regardless, the acting is good and it's cool watching the portrayal of a band coming up in the 70s in Hollywood, even filming scenes in the Whiskey.
