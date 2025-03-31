Gutter Chris said: Politics aside how did this even happen ? I thought they had a ton of subscribers and got all kinds of youtube add money and what not ? Click to expand...

I’m sure they just overextended themselves and are scaling back. They aren’t going anywhere but just going back to basics where they are profitable againSounds like they bit off more than they can chew with expansion into movies and series, as well as chocolate and razors. That shit isn’t cheap.The Matt Walsh movies are pretty successful but those are probably their cheapest productions.They probably spent into the tens of millions if not hundreds on Bentkey, Pendragon Cycle, Snow White, Judge Matt Walsh, Lady Ballers, Israel propaganda, and the few other movies that were probably money sinks.These were all things that happened after they had reached the top of the mountain and they are all Jeremy Boering excesses and failures, so it makes sense that he was ran out along with all the fat.-Plus, it can’t be understated how much Tucker Carlson/Candace Owens branch readers stopped after October 7th because they really turned into IsraelWire and it was insufferable.-I also don’t think people follow their news wire as much anymore generally. They never had great reporters except for maybe Luke Rosiak..but I used to check Daily Wire every day just to see what the topics of the day were, and then I would follow the stories on other outlets right and left that put more effort into their writing.Now I think most of those people, including me, follow X accounts like Eric Daughtery and others who literally do nothing all day except act as a conservative news wires for stories big and small. Daily Wire is a casualty to X becoming more palatable to conservatives since Musks acquisition. I haven’t been on DailyWire for a couple of months.Plus they lost 2 of their biggest podcasters in Candace Owens and Brett Cooper.I think Shapiro and Walsh are the only ones left that get a decent audience. Probably Peterson too but I don’t know if he does podcasts everyday, but JP seems to have suffered a fall from grace since his return and all his Israel shilling.