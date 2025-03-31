Economy Daily Wire layoffs and and possible financial issues

A few weeks ago, co-CEO and "Woke Razors" guy Jeremy Boering stepped down to work on "special projects"

Last week, they reportedly cut the entire kids programming division, which means that their Bluey knockoff featuring right wing chinchillas is no longer being made. Seems like they're ceding the entire young generation to Woke Elmo.

Sad to see a longstanding grifting operation fall on hard times.
 
A few weeks ago, co-CEO and "Woke Razors" guy Jeremy Boering stepped down to work on "special projects"

Last week, they reportedly cut the entire kids programming division, which means that their Bluey knockoff featuring right wing chinchillas is no longer being made. Seems like they're ceding the entire young generation to Woke Elmo.

Sad to see a longstanding grifting operation fall on hard times.
Politics aside how did this even happen ? I thought they had a ton of subscribers and got all kinds of youtube add money and what not ?
 
Politics aside how did this even happen ? I thought they had a ton of subscribers and got all kinds of youtube add money and what not ?
I think it all started when Candace Owens got fired for saying a bunch of anti-semitic stuff, which fractured their audience along paleo/neo-reactionary lines.

The Fox News boomers still like "muslim bad" content while the younger crowd likes to spread the hate around more evenly.
 
The always trustworthy Ben Shapiro says they're fine and at no risk for bankruptcy and have big things planned this year
 
Politics aside how did this even happen ? I thought they had a ton of subscribers and got all kinds of youtube add money and what not ?
I’m sure they just overextended themselves and are scaling back. They aren’t going anywhere but just going back to basics where they are profitable again

Sounds like they bit off more than they can chew with expansion into movies and series, as well as chocolate and razors. That shit isn’t cheap.

The Matt Walsh movies are pretty successful but those are probably their cheapest productions.

They probably spent into the tens of millions if not hundreds on Bentkey, Pendragon Cycle, Snow White, Judge Matt Walsh, Lady Ballers, Israel propaganda, and the few other movies that were probably money sinks.

These were all things that happened after they had reached the top of the mountain and they are all Jeremy Boering excesses and failures, so it makes sense that he was ran out along with all the fat.

-Plus, it can’t be understated how much Tucker Carlson/Candace Owens branch readers stopped after October 7th because they really turned into IsraelWire and it was insufferable.

-I also don’t think people follow their news wire as much anymore generally. They never had great reporters except for maybe Luke Rosiak..but I used to check Daily Wire every day just to see what the topics of the day were, and then I would follow the stories on other outlets right and left that put more effort into their writing.

Now I think most of those people, including me, follow X accounts like Eric Daughtery and others who literally do nothing all day except act as a conservative news wires for stories big and small. Daily Wire is a casualty to X becoming more palatable to conservatives since Musks acquisition. I haven’t been on DailyWire for a couple of months.

Plus they lost 2 of their biggest podcasters in Candace Owens and Brett Cooper.

I think Shapiro and Walsh are the only ones left that get a decent audience. Probably Peterson too but I don’t know if he does podcasts everyday, but JP seems to have suffered a fall from grace since his return and all his Israel shilling.
 
I think it all started when Candace Owens got fired for saying a bunch of anti-semitic stuff, which fractured their audience along paleo/neo-reactionary lines.

The Fox News boomers still like "muslim bad" content while the younger crowd likes to spread the hate around more evenly.
I didn't realize that had caused such a massive wound and rift. I thought everyone hated that bitch and no one took her seriously.

I do think you have a point bout the younger crowd liking to spread the hate. Lotta right wing positions in regards to foreign affairs at the moment completely baffle me (the left too if im being honest). I seriously thought watch out for jew horns and fear of the thing happening again was a thing of the past until Oct 7th. Then I saw shit from both the right and left that shocked me. See it in the meme thread almost daily


I'd love to know the behind the scenes shit just because I'm nosey and a busy body. I sense they seriously did that Cooper girl dirty too but I don't know it for a fact.
 
Seems to be a real fracturing of audience along with fracturing of traditional Republican/democrat voters in recent politics.

The South Park model of making fun of everyone might be the model of the future lol
 
