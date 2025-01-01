ColemanwastheGOAT
Mar 30, 2023
Maybe we need a megathread?
Fucking terrifying. Luckily this guy survived.
Can't even imagine what these shitheads are thinking.
Video shows man pushed in front of train at New York City subway station
A man was critically injured Tuesday after police say someone pushed him in front of a train at a Manhattan subway station.
www.cbsnews.com
