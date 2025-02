LeBron said: They’re all frauds. Umar lost, Shara lost, Usman just had a tough fight.. and Ank will get KO’d by Poatan soon. You’re either a strong wrestler that can maul people or you will eventually get exposed. They must stick to their DNA and roots. Click to expand...

"Frauds"?By GOAT standards, maybe.Islam and Khabib are the only true out-and-out GOAT standard fighters that have come from that region, but people seem to expect everyone to be equally good when many fighters from Dagestan or Chechnya aren't even remotely similar.I think it's time we just enjoy fighters like Said Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov or Shara for what they are and stop worrying about whether they're completely unbeatable or not.