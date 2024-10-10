idrankyourbeer's maid
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2009
- Messages
- 4,006
- Reaction score
- 4,668
My dog is 2 yrs old and still hates strangers.
We take him to soccer games, softball games, dog park, etc. don't matter
I must confess, my wife bought him, I said OK and didn't research the breed
Are they all so protective like this generally speaking?
We take him to soccer games, softball games, dog park, etc. don't matter
I must confess, my wife bought him, I said OK and didn't research the breed
Are they all so protective like this generally speaking?