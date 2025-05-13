Elections D.N.C. Takes Step to Void Election of David Hogg

"The credentials committee of the Democratic National Committee voted on Monday to void the results of the internal party vote that made David Hogg a party vice chair, ruling that the election had not followed proper parliamentary procedures.

The decision — which came after roughly three hours of internal debate and one tie vote — will put the issue before the full body of the Democratic National Committee. It must decide whether to force Mr. Hogg and a second vice chair, Malcolm Kenyatta, to run again in another election later this year."

Democrats trying another coup cause their own voters suck

But, it's the party of Democracy. It's in their name, like ANTIFA.

What a bunch of clowns. Dude ain't doing anything wrong. Just a bunch of old guard losers terrified of actually being challenged, instead of riding the apathetic wave until they're dead.

I think it's time for that divorce, Dems and Progressives.
 
"Muh Democracy"

<36>

They will prolly have a bunch of "democratic elections" until they get the result the kingmakers in the party want
 
While this is one of the most based things you've ever posted, it's not tenable. What's going to happen is the Democrat version of the Tea Party, hopefully. There will never be a viable 3rd party so long as private election funding is a thing
 
They spent years manufacturing this dork and now society is shifting away from manlets like him and the left doesn't know what to do.
 
David Hogg? The crisis actor kid?

