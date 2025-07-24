  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

D.A.R.E. - The best advertising FOR drugs ever?

Who else had a local cop come to your elementary school in roughly 6th grade and tell you all about the wonderful and fascinating world of drugs?

How'd that work out for ya?

Would you be shocked to hear the program was a colossal failure?

Would you be shocked to hear they knew before it started that it was more likely to increase drug use?







In good news.... the war is over.




drugs-win-war-on-drugs.jpg

1531225_1 (3).png53738c289ba8c738d96721e3e8c1a7ead05b5edb2c44770ca121a665aad8f924_1.jpgshirt-1650905127-9d5d7df8385bef65f840ee4f02c4c66b.webp
 
My school was Team Blue and Red shirts,

What about you peoples?

Did you have the,

Blue shirt Red lettering
Black shirt Red lettering
White shirt Red lettering

True story, I have the Black DARE shirt hanging my closet that a friend got me for a gag gift 10 years ago..
 
