D.A.R.E. - The best advertising FOR drugs ever?

Who else had a local cop come to your elementary school in roughly 6th grade and tell you all about the wonderful and fascinating world of drugs?
How'd that work out for ya?
Would you be shocked to hear the program was a colossal failure?
Would you be shocked to hear they knew before it started that it was more likely to increase drug use?
In good news.... the war is over.
