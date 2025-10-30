Cyrils Ganes style is not Muay Thai even though he competed in it

Intermission
I am not a muay thai stylist but it doesn't take a genius to see his footwork and movement has NOTHING to do with Muay Thai. In fact it's the total opposite of MT. He just picked that as his sport for full contact stand-up.
Based on your guys experience and observations, what is Ganes actual style? (besides Snake Fist) Is it Savate?
