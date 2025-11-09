Media Cyril Ganes double eye poke in 50s instructional tape from South Korea, gives tips how to do it more effectively

bobby-hill-thats-my-purse.gif


Good to see the sport evolving to its final form.
 
Al Bundy’s video from the 1980’s gives tips on how to defend it

blocked
 
Aspinalls body spin kick to Gane is here... and the second one recognize that.? Same round kick version used for the brutal head kick KO in a few matches before.

 
So it went from "deadly" to "useless" to in "the UFC EVERYWHERE"...

That's called full circle..
 
Amazing yaar ✨ the technique of Gane is elementary ji but still he destroy Tommy bhai will to fight

Jazba of the natural warrior haanji 👍🏾
 
