I'm speaking out now because as SherShepherd I must come forward to lead the flock in the right direction. Don't focus on how Tom reacted. Focus on the sneak Cyril Gane.
As a Satan War Shipper myself (it's different) I have the innate ability to sense deception. Cyril Gane with his outgoing nice guy pesona gets people to relax. This type of deception usually leads to the most heinous acts when you're not around.
Imagine for example you were riding public transportation on a Subway car with your young wife you just proposed to and Cyril Gane is on it a couple seats away. The $500 engagement ring you worked your ass off for is a bit loose for her so she puts it in her purse.
Caught up in the moment she doesn't put it in her purse through, it falls on the seat. Cyril Gane sees this though and Cyril's gonna sell that shot somewhere for $50 or just give it to a random bitch.
If you ran back and checked the Subway frantically for it and couldn't find it and then ran to catch up with Cyril Gane he wouldn't fight you for it or run away. He would pull it out of his stash pocket and say "Oh! I'm glad I found you! I was just on my way to take it to the cops!"
If you tried to accuse him of stealing it he would say "What are you talking about?! Why would I even do that? I have no need the ring, getting it back to you means more than anything!"
My fellow Sherdogs I use this example to explain my point. It could happen anywhere, anytime though.
I feel it my duty to fill you guys in on this for this is one of the most dangerous types of devil powers you might happen upon.
Make no mistakes about it and deny other confusions. Cyril Gane is an Ultimate Sneak, Cheat and liar.
