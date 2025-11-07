  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Cyril Gane won't last 2 minutes in the rematch

Cyril Gane is a great tactician but a lousy strategist. He gave Tom almost 5 minutes in the ring with him, downloading his movement, his preferred counterstrikes, his relative power before committing a fight-ending foul that nullified the whole fight that he was probably winning at that point. Any element of surprise is gone, and Aspinall's team may be realizing the patient approach may not be the best approach. You have to 'brawl a boxer' and I believe Tom will come out and simply mow down Cyril Gane in the rematch.
 
Staph infection said:
Tom, face covered in strawberries and mouth open gasping for air but he is going to finish Gane next time. He has to be cleared to fight first from the life altering fingering he got from Gane the first time.
"Mouth open gasping for air".
"Face covered in strawberries."

You clowns might actually believe this shit is what's really funny.

A bloody nose and something other than Aspinall winning inside 2 minutes and you dorks fall all over yourselves to invent this stupidity. Pretty funny.
 
mkess101 said:
"Mouth open gasping for air".
"Face covered in strawberries."

You clowns might actually believe this shit is what's really funny.

A bloody nose and something other than Aspinall winning inside 2 minutes and you dorks fall all over yourselves to invent this stupidity. Pretty funny.
Listen, Tom was hailed as the messiah that was going to finish Gane and then go on this metoric rise to the top of the HW division. Instead he plodded around and got pieced up and bloodied and then received the worst eye poke ever and could not continue. He is not the great fighter than everyone makes him out to be.
 
Portland8242 said:
Gane truly blew his best opportunity to beat Tom, what with Tom being out of the cage with 16 months with the ring rust and being that young in his career.
All that pressure too. Tom was tight, it won't be like that next time, he already felt the water.
 
Staph infection said:
Listen, Tom was hailed as the messiah that was going to finish Gane and then go on this metoric rise to the top of the HW division. Instead he plodded around and got pieced up and bloodied and then received the worst eye poke ever and could not continue. He is not the great fighter than everyone makes him out to be.
The fight was 4 minutes old. Gane landed some nice jabs, but the total sig strike count was 30-27. Aspinall got a bloody nose. Wow. We would see those just in sparring at my gym all the time. Then the "OMG he was breathing so hard, he was tired!" But...no. He was still bouncing around, getting more aggressive and landing himself.

It's pointless arguing with people who don't seem to understand what they're watching though. So by all means believe it was some kind of one-sided beating. I can't stop you from being clueless and won't try.
 
Captain Herb said:
Cyril Gane is a great tactician but a lousy strategist. He gave Tom almost 5 minutes in the ring with him, downloading his movement, his preferred counterstrikes, his relative power before committing a fight-ending foul that nullified the whole fight that he was probably winning at that point. Any element of surprise is gone, and his team may be realizing the patient approach may not be the best approach. You have to 'brawl a boxer' and I believe Tom will come out and simply mow down Cyril Gane in the rematch.
I disagree, I have thought Cyril Gane was a nightmare matchup for Tom since the beginning. Tom is a brit here doesn't have wrestling Cyril is the better striker the end.
 
mkess101 said:
It didn't even land clean. There was a stumble yes but it wasn't because he'd gotten hurt at all. It was a balance thing.
I actually agree for the most part that Tom is not in the wrong for not wantin to continue. But the optics are just so horrible for combat sports.

compare it to Vitali Klitschko with his eye falling off freaking out when the doc stopped it in the corner when he fought Lennox, it's just not good.

 
Here's Johnny! said:
I disagree, I have thought Cyril Gane was a nightmare matchup for Tom since the beginning. Tom is a brit here doesn't have wrestling Cyril is the better striker the end.
He could be as long as Aspinall doesn't take him down or knock him out. But we know Tom is capable of both.
 
