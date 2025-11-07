Cyril Gane won't last 2 minutes in the rematch

Captain Herb
Cyril Gane is a great tactician but a lousy strategist. He gave Tom almost 5 minutes in the ring with him, downloading his movement, his preferred counterstrikes, his relative power before committing a fight-ending foul that nullified the whole fight that he was probably winning at that point. Any element of surprise is gone, and Aspinall's team may be realizing the patient approach may not be the best approach. You have to 'brawl a boxer' and I believe Tom will come out and simply mow down Cyril Gane in the rematch.
