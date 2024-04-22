Cyril Gane turned down Aspinall for UFC Manchester in July... and his own fans are getting irritated.

So this came out a few days ago in a French media outlet (@Cedricdoumbefanclub on FB).

Cyril Gane claims that they offered him a fight against Aspinall for the UFC Manchester card in July, but he can't make it to the fight because 'he's in the process of shooting a movie and this is bad timing.'

Let's just say that even his own fans are starting to lose patience with him. The movie itself will be directed by Franck Gastambide, who is known for constantly putting out absolutely awful movies (his most popular was Taxi 5, from the 'Taxi' franchise), and it was by far the worst movie of the saga.

So, in other words, Gane has turned down a shot at the title because he has to film a B-rank movie. Many people in France are criticizing him for that, mentioning the fact that he doesn't really take his career seriously and that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him, yet he still chose to turn it down.


Some of these comments look like this (from his own French fans):

'It's good, Gane is over at the UFC... The guy loses all credibility... What about his entourage, seriously? He has the potential to be at the top, and he screws up everything... Hoping that his film does not put us to sleep as quickly as Jon Jones did.'

'He's completely burning out... However, I really like this fighter, but if he wants to be champion, he needs to rethink his priorities...'

'He could be the heavyweight champion of the most prestigious MMA organization in the world, but no, he prefers to make films with Gastambide, the worst French director known to date.'


With Gane out of the picture, who do you think Aspinall will fight in July?
 
The Taxi movies were fucking fun as fuck. I probably saw Taxi 5 too, but can't really remember much about it which is probably telling enough.

And yeah, Gane doesn't seem to take his MMA career that seriously. Dude doesn't seem to take much that seriously, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. But if you have fans who want to root for you and your career, it's ehh.. disappointing to them obviously.
 
If true then yes, I can understand. I'd be frustrated too.

Maybe he fights Sergei Pavlovich?
Source is Cedric Doumbe, who is an French MMA fighter fighting in PFL. Haven't seen the video of it though -- will try to find it.
 
The Taxi movies were fucking fun as fuck. I probably saw Taxi 5 too, but can't really remember much about it which is probably telling enough.

And yeah, Gane doesn't seem to take his MMA career that seriously. Dude doesn't seem to take much that seriously, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. But if you have fans who want to root for you and your career, it's ehh.. dissapiinting to them obviously.
Absolutely... it kinda sucks because on paper at least this fight has the potential to be an exciting one. Two of the most athletics guys that the heavyweight division has seen for a WHILE (last one I can remember is Matt Mitrione)
 
:eek:
lol, like it is written by a Sherdogger lol
 
The man owes no one
^ See's one of the greatest performances ever in the octagon, hates on it, hates on the fighter
See's that an exciting but inactive fighter has turned down a title shot, celebrates it, commends the fighter.

lol
 
The Taxi movies were fucking fun as fuck. I probably saw Taxi 5 too, but can't really remember much about it which is probably telling enough.

And yeah, Gane doesn't seem to take his MMA career that seriously. Dude doesn't seem to take much that seriously, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. But if you have fans who want to root for you and your career, it's ehh.. disappointing to them obviously.
I have not seen any of them... might have to look into it. hmmmmmm
 
Serious question, if Gane did fight and beat Tom Aspinall and becomes interim champion, does that mean Jones is still ducking Tom Aspinall, or would it be ducking a Gane rematch
 
