Cyril Gane turned down Aspinall for UFC Manchester in July... and his own fans are getting irritated.

So this came out a few days ago in a French media outlet (@Cedricdoumbefanclub on FB).



Cyril Gane claims that they offered him a fight against Aspinall for the UFC Manchester card in July, but he can't make it to the fight because 'he's in the process of shooting a movie and this is bad timing.'



Let's just say that even his own fans are starting to lose patience with him. The movie itself will be directed by Franck Gastambide, who is known for constantly putting out absolutely awful movies (his most popular was Taxi 5, from the 'Taxi' franchise), and it was by far the worst movie of the saga.



So, in other words, Gane has turned down a shot at the title because he has to film a B-rank movie. Many people in France are criticizing him for that, mentioning the fact that he doesn't really take his career seriously and that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him, yet he still chose to turn it down.





Some of these comments look like this (from his own French fans):



'It's good, Gane is over at the UFC... The guy loses all credibility... What about his entourage, seriously? He has the potential to be at the top, and he screws up everything... Hoping that his film does not put us to sleep as quickly as Jon Jones did.'



'He's completely burning out... However, I really like this fighter, but if he wants to be champion, he needs to rethink his priorities...'



'He could be the heavyweight champion of the most prestigious MMA organization in the world, but no, he prefers to make films with Gastambide, the worst French director known to date.'





With Gane out of the picture, who do you think Aspinall will fight in July?