Rumored Cyril Gane REJECTS Title Fight vs Tom Aspinall At UFC 304 To Film A Movie

the UFC is just an opportunity to make bigger money elsewhere. good for gane.

jones, ngannou, gane. Now the top 3 HWs in the world are inactive. what a joke of a sport and division.
 
hey Dana, where’s Cyril? Oh that guy? He’s GONE.



he’s gettin fired
 
*In Dana’s voice*

do you wanna be a fuckin fighter???


In Gane’s case……. Apparently not.

<{nope}>
 
Yeah, people keep posting about it

Rumored - Ciryl Gane turned down an interim Heavyweight championship fight against Tom Aspinall on UFC Manchester

Looks like the report says because around that time Ciryl is working on some kind of film/series ?
Cyril Gane turned down Aspinall for UFC Manchester in July... and his own fans are getting irritated.

So this came out a few days ago in a French media outlet (@Cedricdoumbefanclub on FB). Cyril Gane claims that they offered him a fight against Aspinall for the UFC Manchester card in July, but he can't make it to the fight because 'he's in the process of shooting a movie and this is bad...
he don't really care about MMA , he just want to make his fight one a year in Paris and do others things the rest of the year
 
He keeps coming up with reasons not to fight Aspinall.

If Gane hadn’t gone for that leg lock in round 5 he’d be champ …
You know that must haunt him.
 
He has absolutely no communication with his fans in France, he doesn't care about MMA.
he wants to become a star and do side projects
He can't even name 10 UFC fighters.
 
Its probably not a good look to lose to Jones and Aspinal back to to back.

Edit: My bad, he apparently got a win after Jones from somebody.
 
Jones hasn’t fought but one heavyweight and Gane would get wrestle fucked by anyone with a ground game
 
He wants to be bad guy number 3 that gets beaten by Steven Seagal.
 
