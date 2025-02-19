Simple Southerner
Came, saw, conquered. Savage mode activated.
@Gold
- Joined
- May 12, 2018
- Messages
- 17,719
- Reaction score
- 23,701
Cynthia Erivo Cast as Jesus in Hollywood Bowl’s Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
Cynthia Erivo to play the role of Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' in August.
people.com
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, it was announced that the Wicked star, 38, will be leading the lineup for the Hollywood Bowl’s 2025 production, playing the role of Jesus.
According to the Hollywood Bowl website, Jesus Christ Superstar will play from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3. While other cast members will be announced at a later date, the production will be directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. Stephen Oremus will also conduct and direct the music.
Super peak clown world
Last edited: