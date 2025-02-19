  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Cynthia Erivo Cast as Jesus in Hollywood Bowl's Production of Jesus Christ Superstar

Cynthia Erivo Cast as Jesus in Hollywood Bowl’s Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Cynthia Erivo to play the role of Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' in August.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, it was announced that the Wicked star, 38, will be leading the lineup for the Hollywood Bowl’s 2025 production, playing the role of Jesus.

According to the Hollywood Bowl website, Jesus Christ Superstar will play from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3. While other cast members will be announced at a later date, the production will be directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. Stephen Oremus will also conduct and direct the music.


Super peak clown 🤡 world 🌍
 
I hope Jesus has a diatribe against the patriarchy in this one.
 
smart business move, will sell tickets.
Yeah, hiring one of the stars of one of the highest grossing musicals of all time for a limited 3 day rendition of a multi generational popular musical seems like a good business move to me.
 
They should switch actors’ genders for a bunch of movies.

Eric Brockovich
Jane Wick
Weekend at Bonnie’s
Roxanne Balboa

I want royalties when Netflix releases these.
 
Imagine caring who is starring in a musical you're not even going to watch.
giphy.gif
 
She already has the "starved on a cross" look and has a good voice. I think it's a good casting choice.
 
Jesus was a man—that’s not up for debate. But Hollywood is too deep in their woke delusions to care 🤡🌍

I knew you'd comment 🤣
So? It's just a musical you've never watched and will never watch in your life.

It may have religious themes, but it's just a musical, lmao.
 
Dirty Mary
Jackie Reacher
Wynona Earp
Eva Almighty
Donna Brasco

