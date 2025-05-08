A friend of mine recently got a new Tesla CyberBeast pickup, and let me take it for the night since he has plenty of other stuff to drive. The CyberBeast is the tri-motor, 4WD version with the most power output, so I was definitely interested.-Yes I know plenty think it’s ugly, and plenty hate it because they don’t like Elon Musk (or both) but this is me describing how I felt about it after putting over 100 miles on one. Coming from someone who owns multiple vehicles, including 2 EVs (old 2017 Tesla S100D that I bought new, and new Ford Lightning pickup)My boys (9 and 11) were max level geeked out to say the least, certainly in part to it looking like a 9 and 11 year old collaborated on it’s design. Once onboard, they were mostly distracted by the rear screen functionality while in motion, watching RC/MX videos while driving around. Also feeling like top dog getting dropped off in the morning car line.How I felt about it could be a 4 page magazine article, so I’ll summarize.The performance is just unreal. I currently daily drive the fastest EV truck Ford has to offer, and the CB is simply in another league. Acceleration on par with a supercharged V8 Corvette Z06, in a 7000 lb 5 seat pickup…. this defies conventional gearhead logic.The fit of the stainless body panels was definitely not on par with an S-Class Mercedes, but wayyy better than I’d expected after reading some of its reviews. Maybe early versions still needed tweaking, as I’d put the fit on this one equivalent to a new Escalade. Nice gaps, but minor waviness to the super long , flat panels. Rolls-Royce owners would certainly disapprove.What I really want to discuss is the autopilot on the newer Teslas (2021+). The autopilot on my brand new Ford sucks unimaginable dick, it wanders all over the place, and almost killed me twice, never to be used again. On our old Tesla, autopilot feels like the future.. I had so much apprehension trusting it for a while, but with over 90k miles on it now, it still feels like the future even though it’s 8 years old.This new CB autopilot isgood. My wife drives the old Tesla daily and yet still refuses to use the autopilot, and the new one is so much more refined and tunable…you can program the parameters so it drives like a granny on the way home from church, or like an ambulance driver racing to an accident scene. It tracks down the center of the road as if it were on rails.Also something I hadn’t encountered before in my EV experiences was it DC charging from 14% to 51% in 8.5 minutes.It’ll be interesting to see the long term cell degradation data on these with consistent high kw DC fast charging.