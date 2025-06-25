Mikayla Raines, a popular content creator and founder of the Save A Fox rescue center, was the victim of an “online bullying campaign” from people she knew and those who worked at “other animal sanctuaries” over the years, her husband Ethan Frankamp said in a heartbreaking YouTube video Monday.The 29-year-old was also a mom to a baby daughter.“To those of you that pushed her to this, every one of you that had been responsible for making her feel this way, I wish — I wish you had to see me find her, and I wish you had to watch me perform CPR on her for 15 minutes until the first responders arrived,” Frankamp said.“I wish you had to watch helplessly as paramedics attempted to revive her lifeless body.”Recently, Raines’ close friends began to criticize her, according to Frankamp. He claimed the criticism caused her mental health to take a tragic turn for the worse.“She felt as if the entire world had turned against her,” he shared. “She has always battled with borderline personality disorder, causing emotional instability as well as impulsive behaviors, but this time it went too far. She couldn’t bear what she was feeling any longer and she ended her life.”Frankamp added that his wife also had autism and struggled with depression.He ended the tearful video by telling critics spreading “garbage” rumors to “shut up” — and urged people feeling “lost and hopeless” to reach out to a loved one or call a hotline for help.Now.. I am not for being cruel and any bullying at all.. but, as an adult, you have the power to shut it all off and get away from it.. if you are a child or teenager I understand you not being mature to understand.. but as an adult? I think suicide via cyber bullying as an adult is entirely preventable and no person should ever be driven to that point.Thoughts?