There exists an almost absurdly simple fix that could help ease the housing crisis. It would cost the government nothing, require deleting just five words from a 50-year-old federal law, and has enjoyed quiet support from housing researchers and leaders for decades. Click to expand...

The target is an obscure regulation that requires every manufactured home to be built on a “permanent chassis” — a steel trailer frame that can attach to wheels. The idea was that the chassis was necessary — even after the home was installed and the wheels taken off — because manufactured houses, which trace their roots to World War II trailers, could theoretically be moved. Yet by the mid-1970s, most never left their original site, and the chassis remained unused, notable only as a design feature that made the homes stick out. Click to expand...

Getting rid of this “permanent chassis” mandate could make manufactured homes — already home to 21 million Americans, most of whom earn under $50,000 a year — more attractive, more socially accepted, and even more affordable than they already are. Click to expand...

Roughly 100,000 new manufactured homes are produced each year, but production is down sharply from the 1970s, just before the rule took effect. With 152 existing factories already capable of producing these types of homes, industry leaders say striking the chassis requirement could help scale up manufacturing by hundreds of thousands of houses, especially if paired with zoning reforms. Click to expand...

The policy tweak could offer real relief for the housing crunch, especially for first-time buyers and older adults looking to downsize. Click to expand...

Although the change seemed simple to implement, lawmakers failed to amend the mandate for over three decades. There wasn’t overwhelming opposition to the proposal, but just enough resistance to nudge politicians toward issues more likely to boost their political capital. But as the housing crisis has intensified nationwide, pressure on Congress to use one of its few direct tools to boost housing supply has become harder to ignore. Click to expand...

Advocates of eliminating the chassis rule think victory might finally be in reach: The Senate Banking Committee is expected to take up the issue in a hearing later this month, as part of a housing package sponsored by Tim Scott, the committee’s Republican chair. Click to expand...

The permanent chassis rule and its history offer a window into how smart ideas that could solve real problems can still languish for decades in the fog of federal process. But it also shows what it takes to move even obvious reforms from inertia to action. Click to expand...

Nearly 40 years ago, policy experts began to notice a troubling trend: For the first time since the Great Depression, homeownership rates were dropping and home prices were going up, partly due to higher interest rates. In 1990, the typical first-time homebuyer earned about $23,400 annually — enough to afford a home up to $59,600, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing data from the National Association of Realtors. But the median price of a new single-family home was roughly $129,900, and existing homes weren’t much cheaper, with a median price of $97,500. Click to expand...

But there was a bright spot: manufactured homes. Built in factories on assembly lines, these homes benefit from standardized materials, streamlined labor, and weather-controlled conditions, making them significantly less expensive than traditional site-built housing. Click to expand...

Though long associated with dingy mobile trailers, by the late 20th century many manufactured houses were nearly indistinguishable from site-built ones, offering full kitchens, pitched roofs, and front porches. Nearly 13 million people lived in them. Click to expand...

Consumers buying manufactured homes “are demonstrating a preference for new construction that is less spacious, has a simpler design with fewer amenities, and uses less expensive materials,” read one HUD-commissioned report from 1998. “Any perception that consumers today would not be interested in new conventionally-built starter homes with very basic designs and fewer ‘extras’ is mistaken.” Click to expand...

Yet despite evident consumer demand, the chassis mandate held the sector back. It made production more expensive, restricted architecture flexibility, and gave state and local governments a pretext to exclude the homes through zoning. Click to expand...

The permanent chassis feature allowed cities to more easily ban the housing in a given area for being “mobile” structures, even when they were permanently installed. Click to expand...

Yet many advocates believe that the chassis rule was included as sabotage by the powerful National Association of Home Builders, which saw manufactured housing as a fast-growing rival to its site-built homes. Click to expand...

“They put it in the original law in 1974 because they were worried about a competitive disadvantage and it’s lived there ever since,” said Lesli Gooch, the head of the Manufactured Housing Institute, the largest trade group for the industry. Click to expand...

Manufactured housing has never lacked a compelling economic case — but today, it’s become far harder to dismiss. Factory-built homes stand out as one of the most obvious ways to move the needle on affordability—and one of the few housing tools within the federal government’s reach. That it doesn’t deepen the deficit is an added plus. Click to expand...

Sean Roberts, the CEO of Villa, a company that produces factory-built accessory dwelling units, says removing the permanent chassis rule will result in more homes getting built across the board. “People could afford the homes more easily. Kind of everybody wins, you know, there’s not a whole lot of downside to it,” he said. “So we’re very supportive of it, and we see it as being a really positive thing.” Click to expand...

I didn't post the full article or even most of it so feel free to check it out.The core point though is that an arbitrary requirement that "mobile" homes, a misnomer as most are never moved after being installed and are better described as manufactured homes, have a permanent steel chassis has held the industry back. It limits their design, makes manufactured homes more expensive to produce, and gives NIMBYs a pretense to exclude them through zoning since the steel chassis is what makes them legally "mobile homes" even though the great majority are never moved from their original location.As the housing crisis has become a more urgent policy issue on the national agenda there's been an impetus to find any way to bring housing costs down and manufactured homes are increasingly seen as a cost effective option especially as a starter home or a way for retirees to downsize. By removing the steel chassis requirement and making them legally indistinct from site built homes they can bypass zoning restrictions and could eventually be eligible for traditional financing mechanisms.What say you? Do you agree that this rule should be removed? More broadly, do you think manufactured homes can be part of the solution to the housing crisis? Should existing single family neighborhoods be rezoned to allow them with no distinction between manufactured homes and traditional site built ones? Should they be eligible for traditional 30 year gov't backed mortgages like site built homes?