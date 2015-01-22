Custom FIGHTER FIGURES?

jjjjjjjjjjohnny

jjjjjjjjjjohnny

Anyone know where i get get a customized fighter figure made?

Thanks
 
If we knew, I think all of us would have an El Indestructo figure next to our computer while we bash eachother.
 
Does it have to have spring-loaded arms?
 
You just gotta have the right connects bro.

Heres my exclusive custom Phil Davis Action Figure btw:

moving-blankets-blue.jpg
 
there are some groups on facebook about custom figures, have not seen MMA figures in those groups as they use mostly mcfarlane figures, so football is the most common but I would go in there and ask those guys about who could pull out the job.

The one group I remember is Sports figure customizer network and its a public group, I guess they can repaint some existing figures but sometimes they get some amazing shit done with all new poses and stuff, not cheap tho
 
Ive made a few and am making more, theres also a insta page xalled sams customs that and hes got alot more but theres not many people tbh
 

