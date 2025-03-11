  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev rescheduled for UFC Qatar on May 17

Who wins?

The first time it got moved was just a logistics thing. Then illness. I hope to see it cause it's a very legit fight. This would be a champion vs champion fight in any other promotion.
 
Can’t believe they’re making Blaydes fight this can. So disrespectful to a guy who’s 5 losses are to Ngannou x2, Lewis, Pavlovich, and Aspinall. He should say fuck em and sign with PFL after this
 
Hopefully it actually happens this time. UFC 313 was strange because Blaydes looked great at the weigh ins and totally fine, and was laughing and joking around with some of his team. I was shocked the fight was cancelled, didn't seem to be any issue.
 
Curtis is not respected at all by the UFC, and if unfortunately he loses this one then his career is mostly finished there. The best he could do with a loss is leaving for another org and get the belt there like Bader did because he won't ever have a TS.
 
Curtis is not respected at all by the UFC, and if unfortunately he loses this one then his career is mostly finished there. The best he could do with a loss is leaving for another org and get the belt there like Bader did because he won't ever have a TS.
Really? Because he got many opportunities to contend for the title even pre-Aspinall rematch. Not their fault he liked to get a face full of haymakers in his most important fights.
 
Can’t believe they’re making Blaydes fight this can. So disrespectful to a guy who’s 5 losses are to Ngannou x2, Lewis, Pavlovich, and Aspinall. He should say fuck em and sign with PFL after this
So it's disrespectful they're giving him a great opportunity to bounce back against a debutant? If anything they're trying to get him back on track with kiddie gloves so he's in another strong spot in the future to put up or shut up.

I don't understand how you guys look at this and think Curtis is getting done dirty. Prelim main event as a -330 fav over a less athletic, debuting HW is a bad thing?
 
