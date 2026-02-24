BoxerMaurits
in before people complain about the UFC ruining a contender.
Hokit is one of the best HW prospects we've seen in years. Dude looks like the reincarnation of cain velasquez.
Well if it all works out then Hokit gets another highlight and if it doesnt...in before people complain about the UFC ruining a contender.
There’s just nothing to do with him. He’s not title material. No fun fights for him. Just gotta try and get some value out of him.They HATE Curtis Blaydes. Sad really.
First Rizvin (unranked) now this guy. Fuck that.
what gate is that? word is kind of meaningless without thathmm curtis has been moved to gatekeeper status i guess.
The gates to two fatties swinging like bumswhat gate is that? word is kind of meaningless without that
