News Curtis Blaydes vs Josh Hokit set for UFC 327 on April 11

EndlessCritic said:
in before people complain about the UFC ruining a contender.

Hokit is one of the best HW prospects we've seen in years. Dude looks like the reincarnation of cain velasquez.
He's looked promising sure but keep in mind his opponents in the UFC so far were Max Gimenis & Denzal Freeman. This is a serious step up in competition.
 
Oh crap that's a huge jump in competition
Gotta give it to Blaydes though he really does fight anyone. I think it's too much too soon for Hokit, although he's an entertaining guy. Blaydes by UD or ground and pound TKO
 
EndlessCritic said:
in before people complain about the UFC ruining a contender.

Hokit is one of the best HW prospects we've seen in years. Dude looks like the reincarnation of cain velasquez.
Well if it all works out then Hokit gets another highlight and if it doesnt...

Blaydes is a top 5 hw. There would be safer routes
 
Kenny Powerth said:
They HATE Curtis Blaydes. Sad really.

First Rizvin (unranked) now this guy. Fuck that.
There’s just nothing to do with him. He’s not title material. No fun fights for him. Just gotta try and get some value out of him.
 
Kenny Powerth said:
They HATE Curtis Blaydes. Sad really.

First Rizvin (unranked) now this guy. Fuck that.
What would you rather they do with him? He's on gatekeeping duty for the foreseeable future, he's not getting a title shot for a long time as long as Aspinall remains champion. All he can do is stack wins for the time being.
 
