Media Curtis Blaydes TKO Jailton Almeida GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
11,759
Reaction score
45,994
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
 
Hate finishes like these. Reminds me of when Josh Barnett got KOd with elbows from that position. Thanks for the gifs!
 
Where are all the people who said Blayde's wrestling was overrated? That was slick and almost effortless defense. Jones has big problems with this guy
 
deadshot138 said:
Hate finishes like these. Reminds me of when Josh Barnett got KOd with elbows from that position. Thanks for the gifs!
Click to expand...
I didn't mind this one so much because it was clear all Almeida wanted to do was hug.
 
Nice win for Blaydes, too bad he’s looking like a candidate for this tho.
 
I love how ppl here really does not understand how much power can a guy like Blaydes generate even with short backfists strikes and immeadiatly tells us the other guy is chinny lol
 
What do we say?

Impressive tko or not?

Just because something’s not flashy doesn’t mean it’s not impressive. Idk what to make of it. Standing on 1 leg isn’t flashy but if I did it for 24 straight hours most would find it impressive
 
Those were actually the first hammerfists that Curtis has ever thrown in his entire life.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BonesWinckleJones
Why JAILTON ALMEIDA is the slight favourite against curtis?
2 3
Replies
44
Views
436
BonesWinckleJones
BonesWinckleJones
AimedWithV
Lewis is way, way easier opponent for Jailton than Blaydes
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
capnlarge
capnlarge
DabanggData
UFC Sao Paulo: Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida, Brazil, November 4
6 7 8
Replies
146
Views
11K
Don Sharpe
Don Sharpe
Mind Mine
After Jailton Almeida little brothers Curtis Blaydes will you still have hate in your heart or praise his name?
3 4 5
Replies
95
Views
1K
sanguinius
sanguinius
DjolexMTL
Curtis Blaydes... a +100 underdog against Almeida?
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
3K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,467
Messages
55,218,481
Members
174,687
Latest member
PedalLlama

Share this page

Back
Top