KazDibiase
- Nov 8, 2015
- 11,759
- 45,994
I didn't mind this one so much because it was clear all Almeida wanted to do was hug.Hate finishes like these. Reminds me of when Josh Barnett got KOd with elbows from that position. Thanks for the gifs!
Judging from the fight Almeida doesn't know what a punch is.No set up for that shot
The only people who thought that were Almeida fan boys.Where are all the people who said Blayde's wrestling was overrated? That was slick and almost effortless defense. Jones has big problems with this guy