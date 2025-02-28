Curtis Blaydes, is he really boring?

JoeRowe
Whenever Blaydes name gets brought up its usually under the guise of him being a boring fighter. When in fact he's actually a bit of a glass-cannon. 12 of his 17 UFC fights(excluding the Aspinall injury) have resulted in a ko/tko finish. Only 30% of his fights go to decision but people talk about him like he's Belal. He does use his wrestling but he's not opposed to g-n-p finishes.
I like the Kuniev fight next week & I think Blaydes gets his 8th ko/tko victory in his UFC career. He'll likely never be champion but hespect the Blaydes, a just bleed warrior.
