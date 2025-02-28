  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Curtis Blaydes, is he really boring?

Whenever Blaydes name gets brought up its usually under the guise of him being a boring fighter. When in fact he's actually a bit of a glass-cannon. 12 of his 17 UFC fights(excluding the Aspinall injury) have resulted in a ko/tko finish. Only 30% of his fights go to decision but people talk about him like he's Belal. He does use his wrestling but he's not opposed to g-n-p finishes.

I like the Kuniev fight next week & I think Blaydes gets his 8th ko/tko victory in his UFC career. He'll likely never be champion but hespect the Blaydes, a just bleed warrior.
Curtis-Blaydes.jpg
 
He hasn't used his wrestling since the Jairzinho fight (which was boring). He's not boring anymore because he fancies himself a striker which usually ends up with him running over his opponent or dying, no in-between.
 
Blaydes has all the ability but heart amd brains seem to be lacking
 
No way. I remember a lot of his fights and how incredibly violently they ended, with him winning or losing. To Ngannou, Reem, Lewis, Almeida, JDS etc.
 
I think people are talking about his personality not his fighting style
 
Thou shalt not be a rassler at HW... And once he was known as the boring wrestling guy, that stuck. Also he's not outrageously charismatic, doesn't play the media stunt game, kind of seems like just a guy
 
He can have boring fights when he plans to just wrestle to a decision, but he mostly doesn't. Probably should have stuck to wrestling everyone and would have a longer career.
 
