Curtis Blaydes... a +100 underdog against Almeida?

DjolexMTL

DjolexMTL

Apr 8, 2019
2,343
4,222
Ok this event is in March but bear with me lol.

I just looked at betting lines and I don't agree that Blaydes should be an underdog.

While he has been less wrestling offensive lately, I think he has the tools to negate Almeida's ground game. And on the feet he is vastly superior to Almeida.

And Almeida had the stinkiest snoozer last time.

How do you lads see it? People weren't sure about my Emmet underdog prediction post but I feel like this is a similar vibe


Screenshot_20240101_192124_Chrome.jpg
 
Yeah, Blaydes is getting a bit underestimated because he's lost a couple of winnable fights (Lewis, Pavlovich) but he is an elite HW still in his prime.
He should be able to shut Almeida's grappling down and outstrike him. He also has the size advantage. But then again he does have that tendency to throw away winnable fights so I would never bet on him.
 
Dunno. +100 isn't that much of an underdog. You might be right that he can keep it standing, but we don't actually know because HWs barely even attempt any TDs. In 17 fights, he's had 6 TDs attempted on him, and only stopped 2 of them.
 
All i can say is: blaydes chin was tested. Pereira's chin wasnt
 
Blaydes doesn’t have the best fight IQ. He has a good chin and great skill set especially for a HW, but makes very questionable decisions even in fights he wins.
Almeida is on a good streak and although his last performance was dogshit he showed great fight IQ and muscled Derrick who is a big strong HW around like nothing.

Although I’m picking Blaydes to win, it’s not out of the realm of possibility he snatches defeat from the jaws of victory or forgets how to defend takedowns or use his own.
 
Jon's Drug Dealer said:
Did you see his last fight? Curtis, the man with the best hairline in the UFC, has a bald spot. It's over.
Click to expand...



Someone else has that spot now, can't remember the name, newer guy fighting out of Columbus, OH I think it was? Some black dude with enough hairline for 10 balding white men.
 
If Blaydes grapples he has a favorable win, if he stand and bangs it is another match he can possibly lose.the
 
He's been real hit or miss. But I think he takes this.
 
Surprised it is even money / likely worth betting on Curtis since he has a stylistic advantage here.

That being said, still rooting for Jailton. Him winning would introduce fresher matchups at HW which is severely stagnating.
 
