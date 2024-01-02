Curtis Blaydes... a +100 underdog against Almeida?

Blaydes doesn’t have the best fight IQ. He has a good chin and great skill set especially for a HW, but makes very questionable decisions even in fights he wins.

Almeida is on a good streak and although his last performance was dogshit he showed great fight IQ and muscled Derrick who is a big strong HW around like nothing.



Although I’m picking Blaydes to win, it’s not out of the realm of possibility he snatches defeat from the jaws of victory or forgets how to defend takedowns or use his own.