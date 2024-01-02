Curtis Blaydes... a +100 underdog against Almeida?

DjolexMTL
Ok this event is in March but bear with me lol.
I just looked at betting lines and I don't agree that Blaydes should be an underdog.
While he has been less wrestling offensive lately, I think he has the tools to negate Almeida's ground game. And on the feet he is vastly superior to Almeida.
And Almeida had the stinkiest snoozer last time.
How do you lads see it? People weren't sure about my Emmet underdog prediction post but I feel like this is a similar vibe
