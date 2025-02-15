Curtains or Blinds?

Wrath of Foamy
Simple question. What do you prefer?
I've moved into my flat about a week ago and I'm deciding on what to get. I bought some blackout grey curtains from Amazon but I need different brackets and the measurements on the railing are out. I need the brackets to face eachother.
I'm not a big fan of blinds. They're finicky, get damaged easily and get sucked towards the window when the window is open. My place seems to be built for them however, as I'm on the top floor of a two floor flat and the slant of my ceiling goes about three inches beyond the window sill.
Also, please nominate me for Saddest Poster at the end of year Sherdog awards. Thanks.
