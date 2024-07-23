Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
The movie that comes to mind the most is this.
Rebel Without a Cause.
All three young main actors on the film died tragically after.
James Dean - 24 (Car accident)
Sal Mineo - 37 (Stabbing)
Natalie Wood - 43 (Drowning)
