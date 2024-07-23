Movies Cursed films

Do you think Rebel Without a Cause is a cursed film?

The movie that comes to mind the most is this.

Rebel Without a Cause.

All three young main actors on the film died tragically after.

James Dean - 24 (Car accident)
Sal Mineo - 37 (Stabbing)
Natalie Wood - 43 (Drowning)

sal-mineo-james-dean-and-natalie-wood-on-set-of-the-film-rebel-without-DY19W0.jpg
 
