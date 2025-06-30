Current UFC Stars

In terms of bringing excitement its pretty much just Topuria and Poatan. Maybe DDP too.

Other than that there are some great fighters and while many of them get finishes and dominate soundly (Merab, Islam) they do not exude excitement.

Unfortunately for Tom HW sucks
JDM is solid but has a glaring grappling hole.

FW seems 2nd rate with Top leaving.

That just leave Poatan and Topuria. Both of which became big stars despite the UFC
 
Obviously Chimaev? People always tune into his fights, now fighting for the title a weightclass up from where he beat the no. 2 ranked guy, and to win three different title eliminators is crazy.
 
Merab and ddp are my favorite fighters to watch with Alex and iila right after. I actually think the champs are pretty good right now but the neckbeards never fight and hw being the way it is sucks
 
BowserJr said:
In terms of bringing excitement its pretty much just Topuria and Poatan. Maybe DDP too.

Other than that there are some great fighters and while many of them get finishes and dominate soundly (Merab, Islam) they do not exude excitement.

Unfortunately for Tom HW sucks
JDM is solid but has a glaring grappling hole.

FW seems 2nd rate with Top leaving.

That just leave Poatan and Topuria. Both of which became big stars despite the UFC
Tom is exciting.
It would be nice to line up a good opponent for him. But if not, keep crushing those cans.
 
Here we go
 

+ Paddy
+ Chimaev
+ Makhachev
+ Adesanya
 
