Current UFC Stars

BowserJr
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 10,744
- Reaction score
- 5,042
In terms of bringing excitement its pretty much just Topuria and Poatan. Maybe DDP too.
Other than that there are some great fighters and while many of them get finishes and dominate soundly (Merab, Islam) they do not exude excitement.
Unfortunately for Tom HW sucks
JDM is solid but has a glaring grappling hole.
FW seems 2nd rate with Top leaving.
That just leave Poatan and Topuria. Both of which became big stars despite the UFC
Other than that there are some great fighters and while many of them get finishes and dominate soundly (Merab, Islam) they do not exude excitement.
Unfortunately for Tom HW sucks
JDM is solid but has a glaring grappling hole.
FW seems 2nd rate with Top leaving.
That just leave Poatan and Topuria. Both of which became big stars despite the UFC