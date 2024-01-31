Media Current UFC 299 bout order

VonSupervillain said:
I'd rather see Gamrot/RDA and Blaydes/Almeida on the main card over Burns/JDM.
Click to expand...

I'd rather see Burns vs JDM on the main card than fucking Holland vs Page. This card is so stacked its unreal. 8 can't miss fights that are PPV main card worthy and 2 more legitimately good ones in Pereira vs Oleksiejczuk and Asu Almabaev getting a showcase.
 
