ipowerslapmywife said: According to this place, he should be fighting the top 5 with only a few fights under his belt. Same with Jake Paul, they say he should box the elite

Its more because of the way Bo talks about being able to beat everyone. Saying stuff like "If i get a hold of Pereira or Izzy, its game over", how no one else is on his level, being future champion, thinking he can beat Khamzat etc. When you talk that much you should prove it rather than just crush tomato cans. If he wasn't so cocky, and wasn't shoved down our throats by the UFC, no one would complain about his resume or opposition at this stage