Media Current Goat spars Future Goat

Davidjacksonjones said:
Saint Jones out there giving wrestling lessons, giving homeless people food, giving out Bibles, giving out motorcycles, giving money to charity

All he does is give, give and give. He always puts others needs and wants before his own and that is why i look up to him. He's my hero

View attachment 1039985
Click to expand...
My hero too bud. I always cry at night whenever I pray and remember Goat Jones grace.
 
Fatback96 said:
Bo Nickal needed some more regional fights before the UFC. I worry they’re gonna throw him to the wolves when his game isn’t very complete yet.
Click to expand...
According to this place, he should be fighting the top 5 with only a few fights under his belt. Same with Jake Paul, they say he should box the elite
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
According to this place, he should be fighting the top 5 with only a few fights under his belt. Same with Jake Paul, they say he should box the elite
Click to expand...
Its more because of the way Bo talks about being able to beat everyone. Saying stuff like "If i get a hold of Pereira or Izzy, its game over", how no one else is on his level, being future champion, thinking he can beat Khamzat etc. When you talk that much you should prove it rather than just crush tomato cans. If he wasn't so cocky, and wasn't shoved down our throats by the UFC, no one would complain about his resume or opposition at this stage
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Its more because of the way Bo talks about being able to beat everyone. Saying stuff like "If i get a hold of Pereira or Izzy, its game over", how no one else is on his level, being future champion, thinking he can beat Khamzat etc. When you talk that much you should prove it rather than just crush tomato cans. If he wasn't so cocky, and wasn't shoved down our throats by the UFC, no one would complain about his resume or opposition at this stage
Click to expand...
I think he means once he gains more experience and develops all his skills. He’s still beating ufc level guys with hardly any experience, it’s better than him fighting 0-1 cans in the regionals
 
Fengxian said:
This might be pretty old video, Jon Goat Jones teaching young Bo AnakiNickal some grappling tip. Real wholesome.



Click to expand...


Click bait and switch.... Khabib not anywhere in the video...
BAN TS
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,330
Messages
55,413,760
Members
174,766
Latest member
Ludwig von Mises

Share this page

Back
Top