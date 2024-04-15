He needs to be Anakin Nickal and join the darkside with Goat Jones fully.Bo Nickal needed some more regional fights before the UFC. I worry they’re gonna throw him to the wolves when his game isn’t very complete yet.
My hero too bud. I always cry at night whenever I pray and remember Goat Jones grace.Saint Jones out there giving wrestling lessons, giving homeless people food, giving out Bibles, giving out motorcycles, giving money to charity
All he does is give, give and give. He always puts others needs and wants before his own and that is why i look up to him. He's my hero
View attachment 1039985
According to this place, he should be fighting the top 5 with only a few fights under his belt. Same with Jake Paul, they say he should box the eliteBo Nickal needed some more regional fights before the UFC. I worry they’re gonna throw him to the wolves when his game isn’t very complete yet.
Bunch of casuals lol their vocabulary only consists of “good” or “bad”According to this place, he should be fighting the top 5 with only a few fights under his belt. Same with Jake Paul, they say he should box the elite
Its more because of the way Bo talks about being able to beat everyone. Saying stuff like "If i get a hold of Pereira or Izzy, its game over", how no one else is on his level, being future champion, thinking he can beat Khamzat etc. When you talk that much you should prove it rather than just crush tomato cans. If he wasn't so cocky, and wasn't shoved down our throats by the UFC, no one would complain about his resume or opposition at this stageAccording to this place, he should be fighting the top 5 with only a few fights under his belt. Same with Jake Paul, they say he should box the elite
I think he means once he gains more experience and develops all his skills. He’s still beating ufc level guys with hardly any experience, it’s better than him fighting 0-1 cans in the regionalsIts more because of the way Bo talks about being able to beat everyone. Saying stuff like "If i get a hold of Pereira or Izzy, its game over", how no one else is on his level, being future champion, thinking he can beat Khamzat etc. When you talk that much you should prove it rather than just crush tomato cans. If he wasn't so cocky, and wasn't shoved down our throats by the UFC, no one would complain about his resume or opposition at this stage
Did you know he was still a virgin? I think j read somewhere he is holding out till marriageJon Goat Jones, Genghis Khan inside the cage, Jesus outside the cage. A real inspiration to all young men worldwide.
Wow. I wished I can be the one to take it. For real.Did you know he was still a virgin? I think j read somewhere he is holding out till marriage
*GoatsideHe needs to be Anakin Nickal and join the darkside with Goat Jones fully.
Penn State discipline fam alhamdulillah Nittany Lion wrestling club give him everything brotherDid you know he was still a virgin? I think j read somewhere he is holding out till marriage
This might be pretty old video, Jon Goat Jones teaching young Bo AnakiNickal some grappling tip. Real wholesome.