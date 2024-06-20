  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Current ERA?

Luthien

Like as in the Machida era? Or the Conor/Ronda reign -:O

What will this era be known as? The Poatan era perhaps?
 
Oscars era?
I know people have an insane whoring need to name and categorize everything or compare it to something else, but what if there is no era right now? Thats OK.
 
Luthien said:
Wouldn't that mean people will look back at this era as some sorta terrible in-between - the Middle Ages of MMA if you will :eek:
No, if you look back im sure you will find other periods that have nothing particularly facinating about them, or multiple things going that could all be used to name the era if you want to ignore all the other ones.
 
This era?
 

mjoln said:
This era?
Thats what everyone says if you ask them how it is today.

Auto response: Today sucks, Yesterday was better.

10 yrs from now:

Auto response: Today sucks, Yesterday was better.


People think their naturally waning enthuasim that comes with age means everything sucks now. No, it doesnt. It's just not NEW anymore. Of course it was more exciting then.
 
