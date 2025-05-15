Current champs - best to worst

Islam
Jones
Pantoja
DDP
Merab
Ank
Volk
JDM
 
andgonsil said:
You can't put Islam in the first spot because he ducked Toppy
So did Topuria duck Evloev? lol Islam ducked Topuria to face someone who has a much higher statistical chance of beating him? Topuria fans need to lay off the pipe.
 
hbombbisping said:
So did Topuria duck Evloev? lol Islam ducked Topuria to face someone who has a much higher statistical chance of beating him? Topuria fans need to lay off the pipe.
Evloev is just another bum in the shower

Ilia is a star
 
andgonsil said:
Evloev is just another bum in the shower

Ilia is a star
He's a good fighter, very entertaining, but he's playing the game like everyone else. He wants none of Evloev and is just talked his way into an unearned TS. He's looking for either unearned title shots or stylistically favourable matchups.
 
andgonsil said:
You can't put Islam in the first spot because he ducked Toppy
Ah I see, your post was just rage bait. It’s crazy how much islam triggers fans without even being controversial lol.
 
Islam isn’t even Champ so you can’t pick him

It goes DDP and Aspinall
Then all the rest
 
My very biased unscientific list


Volkanovski
Aspinall
Zhang
Shevchenko
Makhachev
Ankalaev
Pantoja
Du Plessis
Dvalishvili
Della Maddalena
Pena
 
