Current boxing shows that, with big money, the right fights can actually happen (plz read the OP)

1. "Big money" is relative, and in cage fighting it's orders of magnitude lower than in boxing.
Big money has achieved Usyk fighting 3x in 14 months at 37-38 after absorbing 55 power punches and 56 jabs just to the head (vs 260+lbs Fury #1) and 66 and 36 (vs 28+lbs Fury #2). He's facing a 27 yo monster in Dubois next weekend.

Bivol and Beterbiev are fighting x3 in around the same timespan (date for the trilogy is yet to be confirmed). Beterbiev could be 41 by then.

Canelo - Crawford this September.

2. Not all fighters are going to accept the fight, regardless of the money. Tyson Fury is absurdly rich enough and doesn't seem interested in a fight vs AJ.
The same way JJ refused to fight Tom (I understand the decision, hated how he managed it).

3. Luck plays a factor, but proper matchmaking is essential.
Both Usyk vs Fury fights were 12 round bangers, 1st one razor close.
Both Beterbiev - Bivol fights were boxing masterpieces.

Sure, Artur could've landed a flush shot and KO Bivol in the 1st round.
But on paper they were as evenly matched as it gets, and it translated to the ring.

When Poatan - Tom/Jones was in the talks: beyond being just (""""just"""") a superfight... would it actually deliver or Tom would destroy him within 2 minutes?
Same for a potential fight of Ilia at WW.
 
images
 
I read the OP. Still not sure what the point of this thread is. Also, Dubois being a 27 year old monster? Really?
 
Part of the issue is the UFC needs to decide if they are a sport with actual rankings that mean something (which they have alleged this entire time) or if they are prize fighting. Prize fighters are contractors and under no obligation to fight anyone. UFC wants to be a sport though and wants the top guys actually fighting each other as if they were in line and required to fight a certain amount of times each year. Currently the UFC is having an identity crisis as its run by people who clearly don't understand the product.
 
Mongoosemk12 said:
Part of the issue is the UFC needs to decide if they are a sport with actual rankings that mean something (which they have alleged this entire time) or if they are prize fighting. Prize fighters are contractors and under no obligation to fight anyone. UFC wants to be a sport though and wants the top guys actually fighting each other as if they were in line and required to fight a certain amount of times each year. Currently the UFC is having an identity crisis as its run by people who clearly don't understand the product.
The UFC is absolutely not a sport. It's a company. I've seen no indication that they want to be seen as a sport.
 
The Bloody Nine said:
I read the OP. Still not sure what the point of this thread is. Also, Dubois being a 27 year old monster? Really?
Well, we can agree to disagree, but I consider the current version of Dubois very, very dangerous.

But, even leaving that aside, fight-recovery-camp 3x in 14 months at 38.
Taking into account the amount of damage a HW boxer absorbs in a very competitive, high paced 12 round fight.

Imagine the UFC achieving that level of activity between the top dogs.
Not even Poatan.

And, meanwhile, UFC allows (promotes, even?) Volk to fight FOUR times in 12 months, 155-145-155-145 (4 months after a brutal shin to the dome KO).
That's mismanagement and not proper matchmaking: the fight was as good as it could get, the timing was not.
 
