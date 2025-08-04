1) You need to pick a stance IMO. I think you are a lefty.



2) Left kick only comes from south paw. Right kick only comes from traditional stance. I think you need to switch kick.



3) You "fall" into a lot of techniques. It looks like you are trying to manage distance with some in and out but you are leaning in. Bend the knees and crunch the body.



4) Same critique as before. Everything is medium pace, medium speed, medium power. A few left kicks were power. My suggestion is cut your time and add speed and power - even if you are exhausted. Heavy bags are for beating the fuck out of. Don't do 2 minutes. Do 30 seconds.



I think if you add full power you/we can see some of the rotational dynamics. Example: full power hooks you will explode off the ground and really corkscrew your body. THIS is where we will see if your hands flail around or if they are near your head.



Its obvious you know the strokes. But what do they look like when you REALLY throw them?



5) My 8 year old says keep your hands up a bit more and move your head. Probably because that's what I tell him all the time.