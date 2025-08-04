  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Bagwork Curent Shape - Heavybag Video. Crispy like chicken

Trabaho

Trabaho

I'm a good guy
@Silver
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
14,425
Reaction score
11,399
Hey friends, it´s Oliver. Recorded myself on the bag this morning. Disapointed with youtube giving me a low quality resolution. I looked it up and they are saving data on small chanells. Looks much better on my computer. Try out watching it with headphones and volume up. And yeah leave a like or comment, let me know what you think and I´ll try to not argue this time :) . Thank your for your attention. OSS




 
Last edited:
1) You need to pick a stance IMO. I think you are a lefty.

2) Left kick only comes from south paw. Right kick only comes from traditional stance. I think you need to switch kick.

3) You "fall" into a lot of techniques. It looks like you are trying to manage distance with some in and out but you are leaning in. Bend the knees and crunch the body.

4) Same critique as before. Everything is medium pace, medium speed, medium power. A few left kicks were power. My suggestion is cut your time and add speed and power - even if you are exhausted. Heavy bags are for beating the fuck out of. Don't do 2 minutes. Do 30 seconds.

I think if you add full power you/we can see some of the rotational dynamics. Example: full power hooks you will explode off the ground and really corkscrew your body. THIS is where we will see if your hands flail around or if they are near your head.

Its obvious you know the strokes. But what do they look like when you REALLY throw them?

5) My 8 year old says keep your hands up a bit more and move your head. Probably because that's what I tell him all the time.
 
Stoic1 said:
1) You need to pick a stance IMO. I think you are a lefty.

2) Left kick only comes from south paw. Right kick only comes from traditional stance. I think you need to switch kick.

3) You "fall" into a lot of techniques. It looks like you are trying to manage distance with some in and out but you are leaning in. Bend the knees and crunch the body.

4) Same critique as before. Everything is medium pace, medium speed, medium power. A few left kicks were power. My suggestion is cut your time and add speed and power - even if you are exhausted. Heavy bags are for beating the fuck out of. Don't do 2 minutes. Do 30 seconds.

I think if you add full power you/we can see some of the rotational dynamics. Example: full power hooks you will explode off the ground and really corkscrew your body. THIS is where we will see if your hands flail around or if they are near your head.

Its obvious you know the strokes. But what do they look like when you REALLY throw them?

5) My 8 year old says keep your hands up a bit more and move your head. Probably because that's what I tell him all the time.
Click to expand...
Maybe I'm old and slow ? Well I'll try to lose weight, get a good sleep and perhaps than I'll be fast again.

Well exploding is a good idea. Kinda trying to keep it up for an hour.

Good sleep and try again.

Damn I got old and lost my speed.

Definitely didn't sleep last night and forced myself to go. Need lifestyle changes and drop some weight. If I'm still slow than than I just got officially old.
 
Maybe I got plodding but heavy strikes ?

With headphones on loud it doesn't sound bad
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,172
Messages
57,650,563
Members
175,784
Latest member
Britvamma

Share this page

Back
Top