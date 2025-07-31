fingercuffs
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 123,575
- Reaction score
- 58,549
Anyone watched season 2 of Shiny Happy People?
I think I've watched every cult documentary there was and was expecting this to be a continuation of the Duggar family but it's about a Christian teen indoctrination movement which at least with Jesus Camp (IIRC) they didn't physically assault kids in the name of Christianity.
I thought I was up to date with cults but had never heard of Ron Luce before today, just EBayed his book he's such a fruitcake. The lasting damage they did to those kids is terrifying. If anyone's watched or read The Family, there are a few people like the author Jeff Sherlet who blew the whistle with Christian Nationalism, lots of mention of The Arlington Project, Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA and even Mike Johnson makes a cameo.
Interesting 3 episodes.
I think I've watched every cult documentary there was and was expecting this to be a continuation of the Duggar family but it's about a Christian teen indoctrination movement which at least with Jesus Camp (IIRC) they didn't physically assault kids in the name of Christianity.
I thought I was up to date with cults but had never heard of Ron Luce before today, just EBayed his book he's such a fruitcake. The lasting damage they did to those kids is terrifying. If anyone's watched or read The Family, there are a few people like the author Jeff Sherlet who blew the whistle with Christian Nationalism, lots of mention of The Arlington Project, Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA and even Mike Johnson makes a cameo.
Interesting 3 episodes.