Opinion Cult doc about "Teen Mania" on Prime

Anyone watched season 2 of Shiny Happy People?

I think I've watched every cult documentary there was and was expecting this to be a continuation of the Duggar family but it's about a Christian teen indoctrination movement which at least with Jesus Camp (IIRC) they didn't physically assault kids in the name of Christianity.

I thought I was up to date with cults but had never heard of Ron Luce before today, just EBayed his book he's such a fruitcake. The lasting damage they did to those kids is terrifying. If anyone's watched or read The Family, there are a few people like the author Jeff Sherlet who blew the whistle with Christian Nationalism, lots of mention of The Arlington Project, Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA and even Mike Johnson makes a cameo.

Interesting 3 episodes.
 
I've been meaning to check that series out. Looking back at my experiences being a southern Baptist and being "saved" and baptised and just the overall experience I get a real creepy feeling. I cannot imagine being a part of that today.
 
Crazy Source said:
I've been meaning to check that series out. Looking back at my experiences being a southern Baptist and being "saved" and baptised and just the overall experience I get a real creepy feeling. I cannot imagine being a part of that today.
The physical abuse was tough to watch.

You know I'm no longer part of religion but I did used to like it. I didn't feel indoctrinated as a kid, but this indoctrination was flippin mental.
 
