Culinary greatness returned

How many are you going to have @VersezView attachment 1074503
Havent been to McDs since it left i now make my return.......s. now I know my lunch every day this month. Apologies to my crapper in advance ........you might busted when im 450 lbs by new years.......... worth it.
Those are disgusting , I’m now going with the classic big arch at McDonald’s Canada.How many are you going to have @Versez
BlasphemousThey are fucking nasty. I had a memory of them being decent for some reason….got one last year and couldn’t eat more than two bites.
Fuck the McRib.
McRibs are mystery meat not ribs. Adds to charmPork ribs are super cheap right now.
~ $3 a pound.
Just smoke the ribs yourself, save money, and have something that actually tastes good instead of that abomination.
Disgusting , where do you leave ts ?McRibs are mystery meat not ribs. Adds to charm
Usually where the door is i guess ?Disgusting , where do you leave ts ?