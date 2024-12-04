Culinary greatness returned

1000001997.jpg

Havent been to McDs since it left i now make my return.......s. now I know my lunch every day this month. Apologies to my crapper in advance ........you might busted when im 450 lbs by new years.......... worth it.
 
I'm going to burger king today or tomorrow to get dat new whopper with nacho cheese sauce on it.
 
They are fucking nasty. I had a memory of them being decent for some reason….got one last year and couldn’t eat more than two bites.

Fuck the McRib.
 
Pork ribs are super cheap right now.

~ $3 a pound.

Just smoke the ribs yourself, save money, and have something that actually tastes good instead of that abomination.
 
My favorite part is the "bones"

Kinda makes you wonder why they didn't do other shapes too.

They could make it into the shape of a whole chicken, or a t-bone steak, or shape it into a carrot and claim it's healthy.
 
