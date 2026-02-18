Cue the cat lonely old spinster comments

Adopted another beautiful little lady a couple of days ago.



Another impossible situation, husband and I had been feeding her and her brothers outside since they were born. Next door neighbour trapped her brothers, got them fixed and are now rehabilitating in their garage. She was out there on her own miaowing outside the door wanting to come inside. We let her in a couple of times and all hell broke loose with our other 3 cats so we let her out again.



She's getting used to it, she threw up and had the other 2 orifices in action yesterday all over the bed but she's a lot calmer today . Even getting belly rubs. My OGs are still hissing at her every now and again but no fisticuffs yet. It is flippin exhausting though, and her mum looks like she swallowed a discus so she will likely be giving birth in the garden again. Don't know where this revolving door will end.



Financially we're okay, getting our last stray Emmy fixed cost $1100 and we only got $300 back from insurance, the shelter had her booked in for today but for the 4 cats it's too much upheaval so we've pushed it back a couple of weeks. We're splitting the cost with the neighbour 50/50 but with all 3 I think it works out $150. I'll have to take her in for jabs, bloodwork and to be chipped obviously.



So this is Cali. Named because she's a Calico and she's Californian.