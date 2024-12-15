Cub's Final Fight

He clearly still has it after that instant classic with Billy Q.

Does he return sometime early next year and who would his final swan song be against?

The universe has this weird way of aligning things, perhaps after last weekend and this weekend the stars align once again and we get....

Doo Ho Choi/Cub Swanson 2
 
I could see Cub wanting a final fight in California, or at the least against a name brand veteran.

He shouldn't take another random fight, despite the really fun result tonight. Dude has taken a TON of damage. One of the most exciting guys over two generations of fighters.
 
Cub can do what he wants, he's still got something left and it may be better to retire before finding out he doesn't in action.
 
What a legend. One of the most entertaining fighters ever.
 
