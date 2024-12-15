Cub's Final Fight

Senbonzakura
Sakuraba- PrideFC Never Die!
He clearly still has it after that instant classic with Billy Q.
Does he return sometime early next year and who would his final swan song be against?
The universe has this weird way of aligning things, perhaps after last weekend and this weekend the stars align once again and we get....
Doo Ho Choi/Cub Swanson 2
