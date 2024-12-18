Cub vs Choi for Cub's retirement fight?

Nooo.....They already fought and had a fight of the year.
Give him one last title shot!
Im a firm believer in not fucking with the classics. you don't get 2 islam vs volks, or pettis vs benson.
Let that one be. This new superboy murders him anyhow.
I like Cub and always find myself rooting for him but em... There's a reason he never fought for the title. Can't give out charity titleshotsHe really deserves going out in a title fight blaze after that!
But the UFC hates anything taking even a bit of focus from it unless millions are involved.
But I like the dream of it.
But one of you is not Cub.
Apparently he's been responsible with his economy so money isn't an issue.
