Cub vs Choi for Cub's retirement fight?

They already fought and had a fight of the year.

Give him one last title shot!

giphy.gif
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
They already fought and had a fight of the year.

Give him one last title shot!

giphy.gif
Nooo.....


Im a firm believer in not fucking with the classics. you don't get 2 islam vs volks, or pettis vs benson.

Let that one be. This new superboy murders him anyhow.
 
He really deserves going out in a title fight blaze after that!
But the UFC hates anything taking even a bit of focus from it unless millions are involved.
But I like the dream of it. What would him vs Choi do?
 
RockyLockridge said:
Nooo.....


Im a firm believer in not fucking with the classics. you don't get 2 islam vs volks, or pettis vs benson.

Let that one be. This new superboy murders him anyhow.
Agreed. Cub already had his retirement fight. He should listen to his wife.

Apparently he's been responsible with his economy so money isn't an issue.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
He really deserves going out in a title fight blaze after that!
But the UFC hates anything taking even a bit of focus from it unless millions are involved.
But I like the dream of it.
I like Cub and always find myself rooting for him but em... There's a reason he never fought for the title. Can't give out charity titleshots
 
Dont steal my idea thread from last week. Noob

Lol just joking.
But its possible they give Cub one last send off against a ranked opponent. He deserves to go out against the best in this generation.
 
Personally, I think that he should retire now after that perfect finish, but even if he were to continue fighting, then he should still fight someone new

Rematches are something that we should go out of our way to avoid, not go out of our way to make more of
 
13Seconds said:
I like Cub and always find myself rooting for him but em... There's a reason he never fought for the title. Can't give out charity titleshots
In prizefighting? It was created for stuff like that!
Cub would enjoy the beat down.
Winning is not everything in life after all.
 
There's nothing to gain for Cub here. He's not as good as he was at the time of the first fight, & Choi looked batter than ever in his last performance. There's also no way this fight could live up to the hype.

Cub vs Barboza (After Garcia KOs him)
Choi vs Woodson
 
was a great banger first time, kinda was too early for Choi to fight someone of cub's caliber but he showed tremendous heart and warrior spirit in that fight against. Big fan since then
 
He had a great finish in his last fight.

Ride off into the sunset and enjoy being a family man/coach
 
I can't "like it" (double yellers), but I like it!!🥰

P.S: There will be a Korean UFC champ before Japanese🇰🇷🏆🇰🇵
(BJ & Bendo don't count)🇺🇸🏆🇰🇷
 
